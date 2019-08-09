Jammu University, Reasi's schools, colleges to reopen tomorrow

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Dr Vinay Thusoo, official spokesperson of the University of Jammu, on Friday, announced that the university will stay open on August 10, however, there will be no classes held.

"This is for the information of all concerned that the University of Jammu shall remain open on August 10 (Saturday). However, schedule of admissions, classwork, and examinations shall be notified separately," the release by University read.



On August 5, the spokesperson had in a statement informed about the closure of the University.

Apart from this, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Reasi, Indu Kanwal Chib, announced that all schools and colleges in the district will reopen on Saturday.

This university was closed after President Ram Nath Kovind on August 5 came out with a notification -- The Constitution (Applicable to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019.

The Centre also declared Jammu and Kashmir as a Union Territory with the legislature.

Under the Jammu and Kashmir Re-organisation Bill, Ladakh will be taken out of the state and will be a Union Territory without legislature. (ANI)

