J&K National Conference demands CBI inquiry into death of ex-MLC Trilochan Singh Wazir

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 12 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Saturday demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the death of senior party leader and former Member Legislative Council Trilochan Singh Wazir in mysterious circumstances in the national capital sometime earlier this month, said a press release.



"Multiple theories are making round about the death and therefore to bring out the truth, an inquiry by the CBI should be ordered forthwith", senior National Conference leaders, led by Provincial President Devender Singh Rana, Ajay Kumar Sadhotra, Surjeet Singh Slathia, Rattan Lal Gupt and Sajjad Ahmed Kitchloo, said in a joint statement, issued from Sher-i-Kashmir Bhavan here this afternoon.

They said that the investigations should be carried out on a fast track basis to bring the culprits to justice for the heinous crime committed, the statement added.

Trilochan Singh Wazir was a prominent leader of the party and his contribution in different capacities like President Gurdwara Pranbhandak Board and President of the Transport Union has been immense, the statement said, adding that his death remains shrouded in mystery, further added the statement.

The National Conference leaders are meeting Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also to press their demand for CBI inquiry into the death of Wazir, as per the statement.

Other signatories to the joint statement included former ministers and ex-legislators Mushtaq Ahmed Bukhari, Sheikh Bashir Ahmed, Javed Ahmed Rana, Khalid Najeeb Suharwardhy, Babu Rampaul, Abdul Gani Malik, Bushan Lal Bhat, Bimla Luthra, Chaman Lal Bhagat, Qazi Jalal Ud Din, Brij Mohan Sharma, Ajaz Jan, Jagjeevan Lal, Swaran Lata, Deepinder Kour, Dr Gagan Bhagat, Mr Rahim Daad, Haji Mohd Hussain, Master Noor Hussain besides former MP Sheikh Abdul Rehman. (ANI)

