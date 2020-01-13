Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan meets JP Nadda in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan met BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda at his residence in the national capital on Monday.

BJP General Secretary BL Santhosh and MP Tejasvi Surya were also present during the meeting.



In December last year, Kalyan visited villages in Amaravati region and expressed solidarity with the protesters against the YSRCP government for its three capitals proposal.

During his interaction with the locals, he assured all support from his party to the villagers. (ANI)

