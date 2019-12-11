Janadhar cards to replace Bhamashah cards in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 11 (IANS) Bhamashah cards, aimed at making women in Rajasthan as the head their family and for their financial and non-financial benefits introduced by the previous BJP government, will be scrapped from March 31 next year and will be replaced by Janadhar cards from April 1, according to state minister Raghu Sharma.

Sharma, who briefed the media on various decisions taken by the state cabinet on Wednesday, said a health card will be issued with the Janadahar card under which all health details of the beneficiary will be collected.

Bhamashah scheme, a pilot project launched by former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, was termed as the biggest health scheme in the state. Janata clinics announced during the state budget will be made operational from December 18 on the completion of one year of Congress government in Rajasthan, Sharma said. Ten such clinics will be launched on the occasion, said Sharma, adding the first such clinic will be inaugurated in Valmiki Nagar in Jaipur by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Nirogi Rajasthan, a campaign promising good health for residents, will also be launched on December 18. In other decisions of the state Cabinet, the state government decided to promote medical tourism spots with yoga, naturopathy and Ayurveda facilities, Sharma said. arc/prs