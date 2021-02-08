JanaSena's Pawan Kalyan in Delhi to save Vizag steel plant

"Kalyan left for a Delhi visit with PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar," the regional party, which is a BJP ally, said in a statement.

Amaravati, Feb 9 (IANS) Actor-turned politician and JanaSena founder Pawan Kalyan on Monday left for New Delhi to take up the Vizag Steel Plant issue with the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, in a bid to protect it from privatisation.

Kalyan is expected to apprise the BJP leadership about the prevailing situation in the state, including the steel plant issue, which is concerned with the self-respect of Telugus.

As many as 32 agitators sacrificed their lives for the steel plant and it has a highly sentimental connection with the Telugu people.

Already, thousands of people have started protesting the privatisation plan, including taking massive motorcycle rallies against it in Visakhapatnam.

The alliance of the BJP and the JanaSena aims to capture power in AP and is eager to contest the forthcoming Tirupati by-election, even as they are already contesting the current panchayat elections.

However, the steel plant issue will emerge as a another major headache for the saffron party, besides the unimpressive track record of not providinbg special category status, railway zone and other concessions to the majorly agrarian state which lost Hyderabad during the bifurcation of united Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

The recent budget had also left the southern state highly disappointed as there was no mention of the Polavaram Project or the allocation of any noteworthy projects.

