Jansadharan Exp decorated with Sardar Patel's images

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) To mark the 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Indian Railways on Thursday upgraded the coaches of the Muzaffarpur-Ahmedabad Jansadharan weekly express into the LHB coach and also vinly wrapped it with the contribution of the Iron Man of the country.

According to the railway ministry officials, the East Central Railway first upgraded the rake of the weekly train from the old ICF coaches to more safer Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches. The ECR also vinyl wrapped the train showcasing the contribution of Sardar Patel in uniting India. The train has been decorated with photographs of important life events of Sardar Patel and his important quotes.

The Muzaffarpur-Ahmedabad Jansadharan weekly express passes through the states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat to spread awareness among the masses about the role of Sardar Patel in uniting India. The train will departed from Muzaffarpur on Thursday at 9.20 p.m. for Ahmedabad. The Narendra Modi government has been observing Patel's birth anniversary as 'Ekta Diwas' or National Unity Day since 2014. As part of celebrations, various programmes are being organised across the country this year, recalling Sardar Patel's contribution to the unification of India.Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended a special function organised in Kevadia in Gujarat, where statue of unity (world's largest statue) dedicated to Patel is located. aks/rt