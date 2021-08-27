Jantar Mantar sloganeering case: HC issues notice to Police on Pinky Chaudhary's anticipatory bail plea

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to the Delhi Police on the anticipatory bail plea filed by Bhupinder Tomar alias Pinky Chaudhary, who is the president of Hindu Rakshak Dal, in the case relating to alleged inflammatory sloganeering at Jantar Mantar.



However, Justice Mukta Gupta refused to grant any interim protection to Chaudhary.

The Court has set September 13 as the next date of hearing.

In his plea filed through advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, Chaudhary has also challenged the trial court order which rejected his anticipatory bail in the case relating to alleged inflammatory sloganeering at Jantar Mantar.

The trial court had stated that the country is not a Taliban state and the rule of law is the sacrosanct governing principle of our plural and multi-cultural society.

Additional Sessions Judge Anil Antil while dismissing the anticipatory bail plea of Chaudhary, said, "We are not a Taliban state. Rule of law is the sacrosanct governing principle in our plural and multi-cultural society. While the whole of India is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, there are some minds still chained with intolerant and self-centric, beliefs."

The trial court observed that the complicity of accused Chaudhary in the case is prima facie apparent from the material placed before it; accusations are serious and the offence alleged is severe in nature.

The Court said, "...History is not immune where such incidents have flared communal tensions leading to riots and causing loss to life and property of the general public."

The Court noted that investigation in the case is in the initial stage and some of the accused are absconding and evading the process of law.

Delhi Police on August 10 has arrested six people - Ashwani Upadhyay, Vinod Sharma, Deepak Singh, Vineet Bajpai, Preet Singh, Deepak Kumar in connection with inflammatory sloganeering near Jantar Mantar recently. On August 11, advocate Ashwani Upadhyay was released on bail. (ANI)

