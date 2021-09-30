Jantar Mantar sloganeering: Delhi Court grants bail to Pinki Chaudhary

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Thursday granted bail to Bhupender Tomar alias Pinki Chaudhary president of Hindu Rakshak Dal, in the case relating to alleged inflammatory sloganeering at Jantar Mantar.



Metropolitan Magistrate Prayank Nayak asked Bhupender Tomar alias Pinki Chaudhary to furnish a bail bond in the sum of Rs.50,000 with two sureties in the like amount.

The Court imposed certain conditions on the accused including not to temper with the evidence nor will he try to contact the witnesses. The Court also said that the accused shall not commit an offence similar to the offence of which he is accused or suspected of the commission of which he is suspect.

The accused/applicant shall not leave the country without the permission of the court and shall not contact/communicate with any of the witnesses in the present case, the Court said.

The Court noted that Delhi High Court of Delhi vide order September 24, 2021, has released co-accused, Preet Singh, on bail while noting that co-accused Preet Singh has left the spot at around 2.00 PM whereas the inflammatory slogans were raised at around 4.00 PM on the location and that co-accused Preet Singh has no longer required for custodial interrogation.

Since the present accused/applicant Bhupender Tomar alias Pinki Chaudhary is stated to have left the spot of meeting at 1.29 PM and is also not required for interrogation, the court is of the view that he deserves to be released on bail on account of parity with co-accused Preet Singh, the magistrate Court said.

Delhi Police on August 10 has arrested six people- Ashwani Upadhyay, Vinod Sharma, Deepak Singh, Vineet Bajpai, Preet Singh, Deepak Kumar in connection with inflammatory sloganeering near Jantar Mantar recently. On August 11, advocate Ashwani Upadhyay was released on bail later some other accused also released on bail. (ANI)

