JAP leaders expected to join RJD on Saturday

Patna, April 2 (IANS) Several leaders of Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) are expected to join the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Patna on Saturday.

The RJD is scheduled to organise membership programme in Patna head office where senior leaders of JAP including state general secretary Sharwan Kumar Singh alias Bhola Singh, youth wing president Niranjan Pandey, Santosh Kumar Shahi, Keshaw Kumar Singh will take primary membership of the party in presence of RJD state president Jagadanand Singh, Shyam Rajak, Uday Narayan Chaudhery, Alok Kumar Mehta etc.