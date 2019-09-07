  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. JAP president Pappu Yadav holds cycle march to protest against new traffic rules

JAP president Pappu Yadav holds cycle march to protest against new traffic rules

Last Updated: Sat, Sep 07, 2019 17:00 hrs

JAP president Pappu Yadav during the cycle march in Patna on Saturday. Photo/ANI

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): To protest against higher penalties for violating traffic norms under the new rules, JAP president and former Member of Parliament (MP) Pappu Yadav on Saturday led a 'cycle march' here on the city streets.


Yadav along with other party leaders and workers was seen cycling and raising slogans such as 'Atyachaar Band Karo' and ' Parivahan Mantri Sharm Karo.'
Talking to ANI, Yadav said: "The common man is being charged in one go the amount he earns during the whole month."
Questioning the economic condition of the country, he said: "Our country's economy is not strong enough to handle such situations. We as a developing nation cannot follow the lines of other developed countries like the US, England, and Russia."
"We are a poor nation, where middle-class people own 86.2 per cent of the total two-wheelers. We can't expect from them to pay such a hefty fine," said Yadav. (ANI)

talking point on sify news

Latest Features