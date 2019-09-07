JAP president Pappu Yadav holds cycle march to protest against new traffic rules

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): To protest against higher penalties for violating traffic norms under the new rules, JAP president and former Member of Parliament (MP) Pappu Yadav on Saturday led a 'cycle march' here on the city streets.



Yadav along with other party leaders and workers was seen cycling and raising slogans such as 'Atyachaar Band Karo' and ' Parivahan Mantri Sharm Karo.'

Talking to ANI, Yadav said: "The common man is being charged in one go the amount he earns during the whole month."

Questioning the economic condition of the country, he said: "Our country's economy is not strong enough to handle such situations. We as a developing nation cannot follow the lines of other developed countries like the US, England, and Russia."

"We are a poor nation, where middle-class people own 86.2 per cent of the total two-wheelers. We can't expect from them to pay such a hefty fine," said Yadav. (ANI)

