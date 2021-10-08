  1. Sify.com
  Japan arranging phone call between Kishida, Xi: Reports

Last Updated: Fri, Oct 8th, 2021, 14:25:02hrs
The Japanese government is arranging a phone conversation between new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Tokyo [Japan], October 8 (ANI/Sputnik): The Japanese government is arranging a phone conversation between new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, Asahi TV reported.

The last time the leaders of Japan and China held a telephone conversation was immediately after former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga assumed office in 2020.
The Japanese parliament approved on Monday the former foreign minister's candidacy to head the government. The country's 100th prime minister has already held phone calls with the leaders of Australia, Russia and the United States. (ANI/Sputnik)

