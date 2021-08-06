Japan: CASIO promotes modern music instrument

Tokyo [Japan], August 6 (ANI): With people are compelled to stay at home in Japan due to the coronavirus pandemic, the country's leading watch and electronics company CASIO has launched an electric piano, to cater to the rising demand for musical instruments from people who are socially distancing at home.



"Because of Corona situation, I had to work from home and couldn't go outdoors during the holiday. In the beginning, it was acceptable, but staying at home for a long time we get bored. As a hobby, my husband plays the guitar and we discussed it would be great if we can have a combined music session together so we started looking for a piano. I wanted light and easy to move the piano and we found this Casio model. It has the right length and the right number of keys. It is very light. And the red colour is also very stylish and matches the interior of the house. It has also different sound settings like keyboard, organ and piano so now I can find the music that I like and make practice. It is really fun," said a customer.

CASIO analyses that the trend of music instrument is verified according to the transformation of daily life. Long time home staying reminds people the experience to learn or play music in the past and challenge to play it again.

"Under the current situation many people are staying at home for a long time, so we developed this model to help anyone to start play easily. We want people to enjoy music more so our aim is to get many people involved in music. This model is very light so it can be moved easily and placed anywhere to enjoy playing music. Another advantage is that a Bluetooth adapter can be attached separately to connect to a smartphone and play favourite music while using the piano. This will make playing music even more interesting," said Niida Takashi, CASIO.

This piano model installs 61 kinds of musical tones. It includes acoustic piano and also the music tone of electric piano, organ and synthesizer are installed. It enables to choose favourite music tone for a keyboard player.

Not only keyboard function but also newly developed speaker is attached. It provides clear and powerful sound despite small size. Save space and the full impact is the policy of CASIO. (ANI)

