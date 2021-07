Tokyo [Japan], July 30 (ANI/Xinhua): The Japanese government declared Friday to expand the COVID-19 state of emergency to Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama, as well as the western prefecture of Osaka, after the country confirmed over 10,000 cases for the first time on Thursday.



A quasi-state of emergency with loose restrictive measures will also be put in place for Hokkaido, Ishikawa, Hyogo, Kyoto, and Fukuoka.

Both will be effective from Aug. 2 to Aug. 31. (ANI/Xinhua)