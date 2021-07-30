Japan expands state of emergency to 4 prefectures

Tokyo, July 30 (IANS) The Japanese government on Friday declared the expansion of the Covid-19 state of emergency to the Chiba, Kanagawa, Saitama and Osaka prefectures, after the country confirmed over 10,000 cases for the first time.

A quasi-state of emergency with loose restrictive measures will also be put in place for Hokkaido, Ishikawa, Hyogo, Kyoto, and Fukuoka, reports Xinhua news agency.