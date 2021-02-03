Japan extends Covid-19 emergency period

Tokyo, Feb 3 (IANS) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga extended the state of emergency over the Covid-19 pandemic in struggling regions for one month to March 7.

With 2,324 new infections reported nationwide as of 8:20 p.m. local time on Tuesday, bringing the nation's cumulative total of cases to 394,799 and death toll to 5,965 people, the Xinhua news agency reported.