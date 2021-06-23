Japan govt, UNDP supported oxygen plants commissioned in Nagaland

Eight oxygen generation plants are being installed in three northeast states -- Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura -- with the help of the Japanese government and UNDP.

Kohima, June 23 (IANS) Two oxygen generation plants, supported by the Japan government and UNDP, were commissioned in two district hospitals --Tuensang and Phek -- in Nagaland to provide emergency oxygen supplies for the intensive care treatment of critically ill Covid-19 patients.

Three oxygen generation plants were set up in three civil hospitals in Tura, Nongpoh and Jowai in Meghalaya on Tuesday and the remaining three would be set up soon in Tripura to provide emergency oxygen supply to the seriously ill Covid-19 patients.

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) officials said that the eight plants have the capacity to serve approximately 1,300 beds.

The plants utilise pressure swing adsorption (PSA) technology to produce up to 800 litres of oxygen per minute. A statement of UNDP said, launching the plants in Phek on Wednesday, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio thanked the UNDP and the government of Japan for installing the oxygen generation plants in Tuensang and Phek districts.

"We are indebted for this help, the one that strengthens our health facility and furthers our ability to be able to succeed in mitigating this unprecedented health crisis," the Chief Minister said.

Nagaland Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom, also thanked the UNDP and the Japanese government for strengthening the health system.

"To support the Indian government's ongoing Covid-19 response, UNDP together with the Japanese government is strengthening the health and social protection systems, most importantly reviving the livelihoods and targeting the most vulnerable population," the statement said.

"Japan is always happy to provide development assistance to the Northeast, feeling a special closeness based on our shared history. I hope that these oxygen generating plants will serve well and help as many the people as possible for a long time to come," the statement said, quoting Suzuki Satoshi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to India.

"UNDP stands committed to supporting the Indian government to fight Covid-19, in partnership with development partners and UN sister agencies.I am pleased that our several months of effort to provide end to end service, to install and set the oxygen generation plants up and running has come to fruition. Together, we can better prepare for future crises," said Shoko Noda, UNDP Resident Representative in India.

--IANS

sc/sdr/bg