Japan: Knife-wielding man injures two people at Tokyo Railroad Station

Tokyo [Japan], October 15 (ANI): Two people were injured at the Ueno station of the Tokyo City Railroad after a knife-wielding man attacked them, Sputnik reported citing the Japanese media on Friday.



The attacker, a man armed with a knife, was arrested on the spot. The attack took place near the ATMs, Sputnik reported citing NHK broadcaster.

Two men, 20 and 30 years old, were wounded in the back and thigh, respectively, the news outlet said. It further reported that both are safe and there is no threat to their lives. The victims reportedly do not know the attacker.

The police are investigating the case. (ANI)

