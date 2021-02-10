Japan lawmakers demand effective sanctions against Myanmar military coup leaders

Tokyo [Japan], February 10 (ANI): Japanese lawmakers have planned to urge the government to work with the US and the European Union (EU) to impose effective sanctions against the military leaders in Myanmar following the coup last week.



According to a report by NHK World, the lawmakers, including members from the main governing Liberal Democratic Party and the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party, have prepared a written request and will soon submit it to the government.

The lawmakers have further stated that if the military refuses to change its course then "Japan should work with the US and EU countries to implement effective sanction measures" such as putting a halt to economic aid to Myanmar except for humanitarian purposes.

The document has denounced the coup and also called it an "outrageous act that undermines efforts made so far toward democracy and goes against the hopes and expectations of people in Myanmar".

The Diet members say the Japanese government should urge Myanmar's military to free the country's de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others immediately and to transfer all the powers to democratic rule, NHK World said.

Police and military personnel on Tuesday night raided the headquarters of the National League for Democracy (NLD) in Yangon, reported NHK World.

Sources related to NLD, Aung San Suu Kyi's political party, said no one was inside the Yangon office during the Tuesday night raid. They added that they later found it ransacked, NHK World reported.

As per the observers, the raid was part of the military's efforts to back up its claim that the November general election was fraudulent. The NLD won by a landslide but the military does not accept the result.

The raid was also aimed at keeping the NLD in check, as its members have appealed to the international community for support.

Meanwhile, a woman, who was taking part in a protest in the capital Naypyitaw on Tuesday, remains in a coma after being shot in the head, reported NHK World.

The raid follows massive protests in cities including Naypyitaw and Yangon over the military takeover and detention of the State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, Win Myint, and other NLD members. (ANI)

