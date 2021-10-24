Japan PM plans to attend COP26 summit

Tokyo [Japan], October 24 (ANI): Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio is planning to attend the UN summit on climate change to be held in Britain next month, according to NHK World.



The summit would be his first overseas trip after taking office.

The COP26 conference is scheduled to take place in Glasgow, Scotland, starting later this month. Its summit meeting is scheduled for November 1 and 2.

Kishida is making arrangements for a visit to Britain after Japan's Lower House election is over on October 31.

He said that Japan needs to show a positive stance on measures against global warming to promote a carbon-neutral society, the NHK World reported.

The Prime Minister is also planning to hold separate talks with leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

The 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is set to take place on October 31 - November 12 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. The climate summit will be attended by representatives of around 200 countries, including world leaders. (ANI)

