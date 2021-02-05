Japan registers 11 cases of UK coronavirus variant

Tokyo [Japan], February 5 (ANI/Sputnik): Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare said it has detected the UK coronavirus variant in 11 more people, including six children under the age of 10, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Friday.



All 11 cases were detected in the Saitama prefecture, and none of the infected individuals has a history of travel to the United Kingdom, according to the report.

Ten out of 11 infected individuals, including all the children, have reportedly visited the same institution, which the agency did not specify.

With the newly reported cases, the number of Japanese residents infected with the UK variant of the virus has grown to 75.

As of Friday, Japan's total coronavirus toll includes over 400,000 cases, including more than 6,300 related fatalities. (ANI/Sputnik)

