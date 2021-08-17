Japan to expand state of emergency in 7 more prefectures

Under the state of emergency, establishments serving alcohol or offering karaoke are asked to suspend their businesses during the period, while those not serving liquor are requested to close at 8 p.m., Xinhua news agency reported.

Tokyo, Aug 17 (IANS) The Japanese government has planned to expand the Covid-19 state of emergency to seven more prefectures from Friday to September 12 and extend the duration in Tokyo and four other areas.

Quasi-emergency measures, under which governors could determine serving hours for alcohol at establishments taking anti-virus steps after considering infection trends, will be expanded to 16 prefectures from Friday to September 12.

A government task force plan will formally endorse the decision after the government's COVID-19 advisory panel approves the plan on Tuesday.

A total of 14,854 daily Covid-19 infections were reported Monday nationwide, rising about 2,700 from a week earlier.

Of the total, Tokyo accounted for 2,962 cases, Kanagawa confirmed 2,584, Chiba reported 1,609, and Saitama logged 1,301.

In addition, according to the tally, the daily Covid-19 infections in Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures, as well as those in Toyama and Saga hit record highs.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Japan has secured enough "antibody cocktails" to prevent Covid-19 patients from developing severe symptoms, as he visited a Tokyo hotel that conducts the treatment amid an increasing strain on hospitals.

