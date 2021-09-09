Japan to extend Covid emergency in 19 prefectures

Prefectures of Miyagi and Okayama will be altered from state of emergency to quasi-state of emergency, reports xinhua news agency.

Tokyo, Sep 9 (IANS) The Japanese government has decided to extend the Covid-19 state of emergency for 19 prefectures through September 30, which is now covering 21 of the 47 prefectures through September 12.

Meanwhile, measures are decided to be dissolved in six of 12 prefectures under quasi-state of emergency currently, which are prefectures of Toyama, Yamanashi, Ehime, Kochi, Saga, Nagasaki, while in six other prefectures restrictions will remain in effect through September 30.

In the newest edition of the anti-virus measures, 19 prefectures including Tokyo and western Osaka will be under a state of emergency, as eight prefectures will be under quasi-state of emergency.

All the measures are set to be effective through September 30.

Under the state of emergency, restaurants and bars serving alcohol or offering karaoke services are asked to shut during the period while the government will provide money for compensation.

Those not serving liquor are requested to close at 8 p.m. as well, and easing the alcohol ban is not allowed during the period.

