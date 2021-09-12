Japan to hold general elections in early November: LDP lawmakers

Tokyo [Japan] September 12 (ANI): Japan will hold a general election in early November under a new prime minister who will succeed Yoshihide Suga. The new prime minister will be picked in the leadership race of the Liberal Democratic Party on September 29, ruling party lawmakers said on Saturday.



The lower house will be dissolved for a general election either on November 7 or November 14, Kyodo News reported.

These developments came after PM Suga's announcement of stepping down as prime minister in a few weeks.

Meanwhile, Japan's Administrative Reform Minister Taro Kono is the most popular pick to succeed the country's top rank, Kyodo News reported citing a News poll released.

The results came after a nationwide telephone survey was conducted with 1,071 randomly selected eligible voters in the country.

In another recent development, PM Suga on Wednesday kicked off preparations to participate in the Quad summit, which is set to take place in the US.(ANI)

