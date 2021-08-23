Japan to send Self-Defense Forces planes to Afghanistan

Tokyo, Aug 23 (IANS) Japan will send three Self-Defense Forces (SDF) planes to Afghanistan to evacuate Japanese nationals and local staff who worked for the country's embassy and other organisations, the top government spokesperson said on Monday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said the government will first send one C-2 transport aircraft on Monday and two C-130s on Tuesday to Afghanistan for the evacuation mission, reports Xinhua news agency.