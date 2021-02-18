Japan to vaccinate 40,000 healthcare workers in first phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive

Tokyo [Japan], February 18 (ANI): Japan will vaccinate 40,000 healthcare workers in the first phase of the COVID-19 inoculation drive, reported NHK World.

The Tokyo Medical Center Director, Araki Kazuhiro was the first to receive the jab.



"I think the vaccine is the trump card in the coronavirus pandemic. If data from our shots are analyzed and used by public health officials, I would be very grateful," said Araki.

Around 800 medical staff will be inoculated in the initial round and the recipients will be monitored for 15 minutes. There have been no reports of any severe reactions so far, reported NHK World.

"I think it will be great if I can work without feeling anxious for myself, or for society, so I am relieved that I'm vaccinated and can be part of this first step," said the head nurse at Tokyo Medical Center.

The inoculations will eventually be expanded to about 3.7 million medical workers and then to elderly people. Medical staffs at 100 hospitals across Japan are receiving Pfizer's vaccine. 20,000 jabbed healthcare officials will be monitored by the Japanese government to check for side effects, reported NHK World.

"We should bring down the number of new infections as much as possible before the nationwide vaccination rollout. That will pave the way for getting the virus under control," said Nakagawa Toshio, President of Japan Medical Association.

Health authorities across Japan reported more than 1,400 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, with 79 deaths. Six-hundred-seven people are currently in serious condition, reported NHK World. (ANI)