Japan trying to contain dinner party scandal

The scandal focuses on 23 civil servants who attended the party in a restaurant that lasted until midnight, reports dpa news agency.

Tokyo, March 30 (IANS) Japan's Health Ministry is trying to contain a scandal that irked the country after it came to light that its officials violated coronavirus regulations with an extended dinner in Tokyo's luxury district.

Although many coronavirus restrictions have been lifted in the Japanese capital, restaurants and bars are still required to close by 9 p.m. as part of the effort to keep case counts under control.

Health Minister Norihisa Tamura on Tuesday apologised for the fact that members of his Ministry had "betrayed the trust of the people".

The Health Ministry has been the frontline agency in fighting the pandemic in Japan and is responsible for the roll-out of the country's vaccination programme, which has been progressing slowly compared to those in some other countries.

Additionally, it has been trying to enforce policies under which people gather in groups of no more than four people for dinners and try to limit contacts to close families and colleagues.

The fact that 23 Ministry employees gathered in a restaurant for a party last week, some without masks, is an "abnormally high number and a big problem", Tamura added.

A review is now underway as to whether other ministry employees have also engaged in any late-night festivities.

--IANS

ksk/