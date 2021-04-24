Japanese company Raysum adds several components to hospitality amid pandemic

Hakata [Japan], April 24 (ANI): Hakata is one of the oldest cities in Japan and is famous for traditional culture and delicious food. Here the old and the new mix in harmony.



"Webase Hakata" is the cultural hub in the town of Hakata City. It is now preparing to welcome travellers after a decrease in footfall because of COVID-19.

The big cat object is the landmark of hostel "Webase Hakata" produced by Raysum.

"We opened a hostel with the aim of creating a new community together with our staff, guests and local people. There are male and female dormitories in a large room for 34 people. It is used by foreign guests and visitors participating in training camps for athletic circles, or for class reunion for elderly," said Tomoko Takaki.

The room is designed to be easy to use according to the application. There are box-type, twin-bed and double-bed rooms. The bigger room is the community space.

Selected travel books are displayed here. In addition, guests can prepare their own food in the kitchen.

The community space is used for local cultural dissemination. Japanese traditional music "Ohayashi" is often played by a local group.

The room is decorated with Japanese lantern "Cho Chin" that can be seen at festivals in Japan and with traditional Japanese cloth "Furoshiki". Visitors can learn how to wrap various things using "Furoshiki".

The event of a cultural experience has become an important part of the community that connects travellers and local people.

"A variety of cultural experiences can be found at the staying location, and visitors will be reminded of the journey and can become well-known about town. I would like visitors to keep in mind that they talked with neighbours at that time of travel, and that they painted together. Many travellers will visit Japan again from all over the world. I will be very happy if visitors make memories of Japan here through the culture of Hakata in Fukuoka," added Tomoko.

"Webase Hakata" and regional cooperation have a lot to offer to foreign travellers in Japan with the end of COVID-19 in the near future. (ANI)

