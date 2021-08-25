Japanese govt to distribute antigen test kits to kindergartens, schools

The plan is described in the latest version of draft revisions to the government's basic policy dealing with the spread of the pandemic, reports Xinhua news agency.

Tokyo, Aug 25 (IANS) The Japanese government is scheduled to distribute up to 800,000 Covid-19 antigen test kits to kindergartens and schools from early September, local media reported on Wednesday.

Measures to prevent school infection cases are newly added into anti-virus plans, with the virus spreading among children ahead of the start of a new term.

According to the draft revisions, the antigen test kits are prepared for the occasion that students display symptoms such as a fever, but are unable to see a doctor or return home immediately.

Up to around 800,000 test kits will be distributed to kindergartens, elementary schools as well as junior high schools, mainly for use by teachers, staff and fourth-graders or older.

The government will also require local authorities to support efforts for the vaccination of teachers and staff.

Local boards of education and private school operators will be encouraged to cooperate with universities implementing inoculations.

--IANS

ksk/