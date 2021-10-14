Japanese PM mulls attending UN climate change meet in Glasgow

Tokyo [Japan] October 14 (ANI): Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told British PM Boris Johnson on Wednesday that he is considering whether to attend the leaders' session of the UN climate change talks in Glasgow in November.



This came after both the leaders held a telephonic conversation after Kishida recently took over office as the Prime Minister of Japan, Kyodo News reported.

The 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) is a conference on climate change that will bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention. The UK will be hosting the conference in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12, an official press release from the COP26 said.

During the call, both the leaders also agreed to strengthen Japan-Britain relations and continue working closely together to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, Kishida may not join the gathering in person if the ruling coalition performs poorly in the general election, in which he is seeking a strong mandate to implement an economic package to fight COVID-19. He has said attending virtually would be an option, Kyodo News reported.

During the 30-minute call, PM Johnson also told Kishida that the UK is considering lifting import restrictions on Japanese food.

These restrictions were imposed in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster. (ANI)

