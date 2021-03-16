Japanese PM Suga to 'soon' visit US to reaffirm bond between both countries

Tokyo [Japan], March 16 (ANI): Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday said that he would soon visit Washington to meet US President Joe Biden, and hoped to make it a significant opportunity to reaffirm the bond between both the countries.



The comment comes after PM Suga met US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin III in Tokyo.

Suga said, "I will soon visit Washington to meet with President Biden, and I hope to make it a significant opportunity to reaffirm the bond, the Kizuna, of the alliance with your President."

"I would also like to welcome that President Biden has declared that America is back, and is promoting policies that value relations with its allies and partners.

"Last week, we held the first-ever Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) leaders video conference, and we were able to send a strong message to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific," he added.

On March 12, the first-ever virtual summit of the top leaders of Quad comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Biden, Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison took place.

Suga further said, " I have just been reported that during today's 2+2, the four of you had very constructive discussions towards the further strengthening of deterrence and response capabilities of the Japan-US Alliance."

Blinken and Austin reaffirmed their commitment to cooperation with Japan, which they say is crucial for a free and open Indo-Pacific Region, and also stressed that the bond between the countries is based on shared values.

Blinken said, "We come to Japan because the alliance between Japan and the United States has been a cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity for our countries, for the region, and the world for more than 60 years. And thanks to the work we can do together, it will remain so."

"Together, our countries will tackle the most urgent challenges facing our people, including COVID-19 and climate change, and we'll stand together in defence of an open and free Indo-Pacific region, as you did so eloquently in the Quad leaders summit," he added.

Secretary of Defence Austin said, "The US-Japan Alliance is the cornerstone of our strategy in the Indo-Pacific region. And it is resolute and resilient thanks to the strong spirit of teamwork and cooperation between our two countries."

"I look forward to working with your team to advance our shared interests and preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific," he added. (ANI)

