Japan's new PM Kishida, Chinese President Xi discuss ties

Tokyo [Japan], October 8 (ANI): New Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday held their first telephonic conversation since the former took office and discussed bilateral relations.



Kishida has stressed that maintaining stable bilateral relations is important for the region and the international community as a whole, but that Japan will "say what needs to be said" regarding China's perceived shortcomings in upholding human rights and the rule of law, Kyodo News reported. (ANI)

