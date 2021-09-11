Japan's Nippon Foundation commits social upliftment in Asia

Tokyo, [Japan], September 11 (ANI): The Nippon Foundation is keen to take action to dig up challenges and cover loopholes in the administrative policy.



Its activities cover a wide range, including current problems in Japan and historical discriminatory prejudice around the world.

The Nippon Foundation made an investigation about the awareness of 18-years-old youth on various themes. The 39th theme refers to sexual knowledge.

"Why do 18-year-old surveys of consciousness? The Japanese government began to grant voting right at the age of 18. It is very important for what does the youth think and acts in the future. It is necessary to reflect these results in the administration, analyze the answers, and apply them to policy. Therefore, I would like to conduct this survey properly for 10 years, in chronological order, at the same time," said Yohei Sasakawa, Chairman, The Nippon Foundation.

The Nippon Foundation's activities are spreading around the world. The most representative initiative is to support people suffering from epidemics and disabilities.

"I have spent most of my life working to eliminate discriminatory diseases since the Old Testament era of leprosy, mainly in Southeast Asia, India, or Indonesia. If anything, people with disabilities feel embarrassed because they don't go out of their homes much. Now we're building a school with a great international standard of prosthetic limbs. It takes about 10 years to build a school, and I build a school and make a sign language dictionary for the deaf. Support activities for people with disabilities have been going on for 50 years," added Yohei.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nippon Foundation provided temporary hospital beds to fulfil the need of urgent medical requirements.

"As long as a human being is alive, there is no escape from infectious disease. About the global medical system, an advanced country like Japan should provide humanitarian support such as human resources development and facility development, especially to Asian countries. Human life is the most important thing not only for the rich but also for the poor. People's lives are very important. Japan must provide such support to the world in the future," said Yohei.

The Nippon Foundation declares to be a social innovation hub. Chairman Yohei's strong leadership has given hope to many people around the world. (ANI)

