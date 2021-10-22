Japan's PM Kishida sends sympathy message to PM Modi on flooding, landslides in Uttarakhand, Kerala

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday sent a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing sympathy and sadness at the damage caused by flooding and landslides in Uttarakhand and Kerala.



"I am deeply saddened to learn that the flooding and landslides that occurred in the State of Uttarakhand and the State of Kerala as a result of heavy rain have led to the loss of many precious lives and left many people unaccounted for," read Kishida's sympathy message.

"On behalf of the Government and people of Japan, I extend my heartfelt condolences for the victims and their bereaved families. I also express, sympathy to those who suffered, and pray for the quickest possible reconstruction of the affected areas," added the message.

Further, Kishida said that Japan will always stand with India as she works to overcome these difficult times.

"Japan's PM Kishida issued his sympathy message to PM @narendramodi on the damages due to the flooding and landslides caused by the heavy rain which hit Uttarakhand and Kerala," tweeted Satoshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India. (ANI)

