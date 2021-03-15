Jared Kushner lauds Biden's move on Iran, says opportunity to ensure peace in Middle East

Washington [US], March 16 (ANI): Former US President Donald Trump son-in-law and former senior White House advisor Jared Kushner has praised President Joe Biden for signalling that he is open to rejoining the Iran nuclear agreement, adding that his administration has an opportunity to ensure peace in the Middle East.



Kushner's views offer a stark change from Trump's repeated criticisms of the Iran agreement, reported The Hill.

In an op-ed article for the Wall Street Journal titled 'Opportunity Beckons in the Mideast', the former White House advisor wrote: "While many were troubled by the Biden team's opening offer to work with Europe and rejoin the Iran deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, I saw it as a smart diplomatic move."

Underscoring that the Biden administration called Iran's 'bluff', he said that it revealed to the Europeans that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is dead and only a new framework can bring stability for the future.

Kushner also credited Trump with laying the groundwork for an improved relationship between the US and Iran.

"Trump has said that Iran has never won a war but never lost a negotiation. This negotiation is high-stakes and, thanks to his policies, America holds a strong hand. Iran is feigning strength, but its economic situation is dire and it has no ability to sustain conflict or survive indefinitely under current sanctions," he said.

He also said that following the new road map will prevent the Biden administration from repeating mistakes of the past and unlock opportunities for US businesses.

"if it is smart, the Biden administration will seize this historic opportunity to unleash the Middle East's potential, keep America safe and help the region turn the page on a generation of conflict and instability," Kushner further mentioned.

Biden had earlier said he would rejoin the deal if Iran comes back into compliance regarding limits on stockpiling and enriching uranium. His goal is to build a "longer and stronger" agreement once both nations have reentered the agreement.

Trump withdrew from the Obama-era Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in 2018 and imposed sanctions on the Middle Eastern country.

The Hill further reported that a bipartisan group of 140 lower house lawmakers in the US Congress sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken asking him to take a "comprehensive" approach to the threats posed by Iran before re-joining the deal. (ANI)

