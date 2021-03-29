Jasmine growers in TN's Madurai demand perfume factories, water for irrigation

By Pramod Chaturvedi And Kathir



Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 29 (ANI): The Jasmine growers in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district have demanded the setting up of perfume manufacturing units and water for irrigation throughout the year in the Usilampatti area.

Usilmpatti, a drought-prone region in Tamil Nadu, grows Jasmine, which is cultivated over a large area. The town is the major producer of 'Madurai malli' in the district.

However, the farmers face problems due to a lack of water, especially during the summer season.

The residents of Usilmapatti are demanding the establishment of perfume factories that would create employment for the youth of the locality.

Speaking to ANI, Permaltha, a farmer said that the cultivation of Jasmine in the region is very good but the farmers are suffering due to scarcity of water.

"The farmers are suffering due to lack of availability of water in the region. The next government must bring water from Vaigai Dam," Permaltha added.

Speaking to ANI, Pinnama, another farmer said, "We have a jasmine garden. There is water scarcity in this area. It would be very helpful if water from the Vaigai Dam is made available. They pay 40 rupees for picking a kilo of flowers. There is no factory in this area. A new factory should be set up in the area so that educated youth and women can get employment."

Another farmer, Sendrya Perumal said, "The flower prices are not stable. It would be helpful if the water from the Vaigai Dam could be brought through 58 canals."

