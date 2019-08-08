Jaunpur youth booked for raping two minor girls

Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): A youth was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly raping two minor girls here, police said on Wednesday.

The two girls, who are sisters, filed a complaint claiming they were raped by the accused, who, they said, was their classmate in college.



Jaunpur Superintendent of Police(SP) Vipin Kumar Mishra said the accused raped the girls in his house.

"We received a complaint that two minor sisters were raped by their classmate. They were studying in a local degree college here. As per the information we have got, the man manipulated the girls and took them to his house and raped them. On the basis of the complaint, the accused was brought for interrogation," he said.

Investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

