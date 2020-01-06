Javadekar blames JNU violence on Cong, AAP, Left

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) Barely 12 hours after the violence in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar blamed it on the opposition Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and Left parties.

Taking to Twitter, Javadekar said: "I condemn yesterday's violence in JNU. Few elements along with a group from Congress, AAP and Communists deliberately wants to create an atmosphere of violence across India and particularly in universities. There should be an inquiry against them."

The minister has also demanded an inquiry on who were creating hurdles in semester exam registration at JNU by lockdown of the server room. Recently JNU went into a lockdown following which Vice Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar blamed it on 10-15 people and had warned of filing a police complaint against them.

Interestingly, a video too has surfaced where students allegedly belonging to the Left unions are seen to be purportedly beating up students who appear to belong to ABVP during the admission process. This is believed to be the trigger for Sunday's violence. Following Sunday's rampage many students from both the Left and ABVP were seriously injured. abn/kr