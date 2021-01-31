Javadekar hopes for peaceful resolution of farmers' agitation

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said that the government believes in a peaceful resolution of the ongoing farmers' agitation against the Central agri laws.



"I always believe in a peaceful resolution. What Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday is very important," he said while backing the Centre's proposal for talks with the protesting farmers.

PM Modi had on Saturday said that the government's proposal to farmers on suspending the three farm laws for 18 months still stands.

PM Modi quoted Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar while informing the leaders of all parties about the government's stand on farm laws.

"I want to reiterate what Narendra Singh Tomar said to farmers. He said- we are not reaching a consensus but we are giving you the offer and you (farmers) may go and deliberate. I am just a phone call away. He said that to farmers. The government proposal still stands. Please convey this to your followers. The solution should be found through dialogue. We all have to think about the nation," PM Modi said at the all-party meet.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

