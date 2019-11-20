Javadekar inaugurates 50th IFFI in Goa, lauds role of Indian cinema in shaping society

By Pragya Kaushika

Panjim (Goa) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Amid star-studded evening that witnessed participation from the finest actors from Indian and international film industry, Union Minister for Information and Broadcast Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday inaugurated 50th International Film Festival of India in Goa.

Speaking on the inauguration ceremony, Javadekar lauded the role of Indian cinema in shaping the society and promised to boost the single window system. He stated that those from abroad can shoot in India conveniently as a ministry will soon establish a single-window system for clearances required.However, the 50th-anniversary inaugural celebration of the International film festival of India was interrupted as environmental activists shouted slogans against the Union Environment minister during his speech.The activists were objecting to the environment clearance given to Karnataka for its Kalasa-Bhandura project by the Union Environment ministry. They believe that the decision is likely to have ecological repercussions on wildlife sanctuaries. The project is proposed at Mhadei River. The protestors were then escorted out of the venue.The evening witnessed felicitations of Rajnikanth and Amitabh Bachchan.Rajnikanth was awarded 'Icon of the Year' award whereas Bachchan was felicitated for his contribution to Indian cinema and for being the chief guest at the event. Rajnikanth also received the Icon of the Golden Jubilee award at the event.Isabelle Huppert, the French actor was awarded a lifetime achievement award.The high note of the evening was marked by both Bachchan and Rajnikanth praising each other."I think of Rajnikanth as a family. I keep having a tiff with him. I advise him and he does the same. But we don't listen to each other. Such is our relation. Such a humble human being who had such humble beginnings," said Bachchan while praising Rajnikanth.The southern superstar reciprocated the gesture. "Amitabh Bachchan is my inspiration. I am happy to receive this prestigious award. I dedicate this award to directors, producers, fans and technicians," Rajnikanth said.However, no commemoration of IFFI can be complete without mentioning the man who made Goa the event's permanent venue - late Manohar Parrikar.A short film on the life of Parrikar was shown at the beginning of the event as director-producer Karan Johar graced the event as host whereas Shankar Mahadevan rocked the event with his powerful performance.A postage stamp was released to mark the golden Jubilee of IFFI. (ANI)