Javadekar launches e-projects of Publications Division of I&B Ministry to encourage e-reading

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday launched several e-projects of the ministry's Publication Division including its revamped website at the Book Gallery of Soochna Bhawan here.

The look of the website (www.publicationsdivision.nic.in) has been revamped with a dynamic look for easy access to the customers along with an integrated payment gateway."The website looks good and the customers can access it easily without much complexity. Unlike earlier, the website has been updated which is also a very positive indication," he said at the event.Reading application 'Digital DPD' was also launched, which is synced with the Digital Rights Management System to keep a check on piracy.Javadekar also stressed on linking apps and websites under the Central government to help viewers find out comprehensive access from books to the news.He said that the mobile application launched will help in improving the reading habits of the people in the era of e-books.All books available on the website are for sale via the Bharatkosh payment gateway. Also, online purchase will offer affordable prices to the customers to boost up digital reading.Most importantly, the e-version of Rojgar Samachar (a corresponding version of Employment News in Hindi) providing information on job opportunities in the Central government will be available at 75 per cent of the print version cost. (ANI)