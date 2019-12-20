Javadekar seeks Mamata's apology over UN-referendum remark

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday sought an apology from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her demand for a UN-monitored referendum on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), and called her remark an "insult to 130 crore" Indian citizens.

"I am surprised with Banerjee's referendum demand. It is shocking. Bill is approved by both the Houses after proper debate. Her statement is very unfortunate," he told media.

He also questioned -- "Who is the UN body to monitor the referendum?" "This is an insult to the 130 crore people of the country and their mandate," Javadekar added.