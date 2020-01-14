Javadekar terms Shivaji as 'incomparable', distances BJP from controversial book

New Delhi [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday distanced the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the controversial book on Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj and said that the warrior-king was one of the greatest in the mankind and remains incomparable till date.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was not only a great warrior but a statesman of very unique quality. Therefore, people world over regard Shivaji Maharaj as one of the greatest in mankind. Therefore, we always say that he is incomparable," Javadekar told ANI here.



His comment comes as a bid to lay to rest a controversy that spiralled out of control after BJP leader Jai Bhagwan Goyal published a book titled "Today's Shivaji Narendra Modi" comparing the legendary king with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Jai Bhagwan Goyal wrote a book comparing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which has nothing to do with the BJP. We never knew what he was writing or has published," Javadekar said.

"However, as soon as it was published. We raised objection and he (Goyal) today came to the office and apologised to the people of the India, world and especially the people of Maharashtra," he added.

Javadekar said that Goyal has also withdrawn the book.

