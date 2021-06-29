Javadekar virtually unveils Asia's longest high-speed track in Indore

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Tue, Jun 29th, 2021, 14:30:09hrs
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (left) inaugurating the high-speed track on Tuesday (ANI).

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday inaugurated Asia's longest 11.3 km high-speed track in Indore.

It will be used for measuring the maximum speed capabilities of high-end cars and other categories of vehicles.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Javadekar said: "High-Speed track is the heart of any proving ground for the auto sector. Today, inaugurated the longest high-speed track in Asia at Indore."
He also termed this as a proud moment for India and a key initiative in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. (ANI)


