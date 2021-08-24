Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University orders probe after guesthouse allotment controversy

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 24 (ANI): A five-member committee has been set up by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh after a video of a decorated room from the university guesthouse went viral on social media.



The committee that has been constituted to probe the matter will submit its report in a day or two.

According to JNTU registrar R Srinivas Rao, the guesthouse was booked by Professor Swarna Kumari of the same university from August 18 to 19, and the video of the floral decorated room went viral on August 20.

A preliminary inquiry by authorities of the university revealed that a newly married couple used the room and some relatives and friends also had stayed in other rooms of the guesthouse.

Rao stated that appropriate action shall be taken according to the committee's report.

Rao said that "The guesthouse was allotted by previous registrar Satyanarayana on July 12, 2021. It was occupied on August 18. University authorities won't assign the guesthouse for any anti-social activities. We only allot it for academic purposes or for professors for official works only. According to our rules, we won't allot the guesthouse for unofficial purposes. Those who booked the guesthouse have informed us that they used it for some other purpose. We are holding an inquiry into the matter. A committee has been set up to investigate the matter. If it is confirmed that the terms and conditions were violated, action will be taken on the basis of that committee report."

Meanwhile, student unions and opposition parties condemned the incident. They demanded stern action against those who used the university guesthouse for personal purposes. (ANI)

