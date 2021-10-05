Jayalalithaa key figure in AIADMK's rural local body polls campaign

In Tenkasi, Kannappan, 43, who is a candidate of the AIADMK in the rural local body polls, while speaking to IANS, said: "Amma is a major source of inspiration in these areas and the people don't know me, OPS or EPS but only Amma and hence my campaign was revolving around Amma and her administrative success. The DMK does not have an answer to Amma and I think I will win this election."

Chennai, Oct 5 (IANS) The AIADMK's campaign in the rural local body polls mainly revolved around late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa with the belief that her charisma and administrative prowess would drive the party towards victory in the electoral hustings.

In many other districts also including Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu, Jayalalithaa is a major vote catcher.

Muthulingam, 74, a farmer in Chengalpattu told IANS that Jayalalithaa is the most effective vote catcher for AIADMK and the DMK does not have an answer to her.

He said that he had asked the AIADMK local functionaries to exhibit the movies in which Jayalalithaa and MGR had acted together.

"Jayalalithaa is still a towering personality in the hearts of millions of people of Tamil Nadu and the AIADMK must use her popularity in the election arena for an easy victory. Following my suggestion, AIADMK local leaders have exhibited some movies in which both Jayalalithaa and MGR had acted together," he told IANS.

The DMK has not used the image and popularity of the late Chief Minister, Kalaignar Karunanidhi instead the main vote catcher for the party is the Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin. While Stalin has not gone to any constituency for direct campaign he had recorded a voice message which was played across all the districts.

Kovil Pandi, a businessman and a DMK supporter from Kancheepuram, while interacting with IANS, said: "The AIADMK has proved that it doesn't have any face in this elections except its late leader, J. Jayalalithaa but the DMK has a robust and vibrant leader in M.K. Stalin who is leading the polls from the front."

He also said that even though the Chief Minister did not come personally for the campaign, his voice message was played out across the state.

With the first phase of the rural local body polls to be held on October 6, Wednesday, the political parties are on silent campaign in all the constituencies.

