Jayalalithaa's memorial to be built for Rs 50.80 crore

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Governor, Banwarilal Purohit on Monday said that a memorial dedicated to former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa is being built at a cost of Rs 50.80 crore in Chennai.

"A memorial dedicated to former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa is being built at a cost of Rs 50.80 crore and the construction will be completed shortly," said the governor.



Meanwhile, the construction of a statue of the AIADMK leader is currently underway in the KK Nagar area in Madurai.

DMK MLA Sarvanan had earlier objected to the installation of the statue in the area. He had asked the District Collector and the Police Commissioner to not grant permission for the erection of the statue there as it is the busiest part of Madurai, and a statue of their former leader, late Chief Minister MGR is already there.

Jayalalithaa, popularly known as 'Amma', breathed her last on December 5, 2016, at Chennai's Apollo hospital. (ANI)

