Jayalalithaa's disowned foster son walks out of Bengaluru prison

The disowned foster son of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J. Jayalalithaa, Sudhakaran was set free after completion of all formalities. His supporters gathered near the prison premises to give Sudhakar a warm welcome, raised slogans in his favour.

Bengaluru, Oct 16 (IANS) Expelled AIADMK leader V.K. Shashikala's nephew V.N. Sudhakaran, who was serving prison sentence in a disproportionate assets case, was been released from the Central Prison in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Sudhakaran, convicted along with Jayalalithaa's aide Shahikala, was sentenced to 4 years in jail along with penalty of Rs 10,00,10,000.

Shashikala was released on January 27 this year after she paid the fine. However, Sudhakaran had to serve nearly one year more in prison for non-payment of the fine.

Sudhakaran was entitled to 89 days of parole, which he didn't avail. Considering this, his jail term, which was supposed to end in January 2022, ended on Saturday. Along with the fine amount, Sudhakaran's wife paid another fine of Rs 10,000 to the court.

Sudhakaran is the younger brother of AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran. He was adopted by Jayalalithaa and a gala wedding ceremony was held when he got married to the grand daughter of legendary actor Shivaji Ganeshan. The marriage made news for all the wrong reasons before Jayalalithaa disowned him in 1996.

--IANS

mka/arm