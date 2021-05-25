Jayant unanimously elected RLD president

Lucknow, May 25 (IANS) Jayant Chaudhary has been unanimously elected president of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) at virtual meeting of the party's national executive, held on Tuesday.
The name of Jayant Chaudhary was proposed by RLD general secretary Trilok Tyagi and supported by former MP Munshi Ram Pal. All the members supported the proposal.
Later addressing the national executive, Jayant appealed to all supporters of his father Chaudhary Ajit Singh and grandfather Chaudhary Charan Singh to come together and strengthen the party organization.
Jayant reiterated his party's support to the ongoing farmers' agitation and appealed to party cadres to work for the upcoming assembly elections next year.
He expressed satisfaction at the party's performance in recent panchayat elections.
--IANS
amita/ash