Jayant unanimously elected RLD president

Lucknow, May 25 (IANS) Jayant Chaudhary has been unanimously elected president of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) at virtual meeting of the party's national executive, held on Tuesday.

The name of Jayant Chaudhary was proposed by RLD general secretary Trilok Tyagi and supported by former MP Munshi Ram Pal. All the members supported the proposal.