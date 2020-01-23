JCC to visit CAA protest sites to drum up support for march

<br>The march will be led by women and the JCC aims to involve people from around the city. To boost participation, the JCC is planning to visit all anti-CAA sit-in sites here, including the Shaheen Bagh and the Khajuri Khas.

"We have planned to hire buses for women from Jamia to visit every sit-in site to seek their participation in the march," a JCC member told IANS.

On the conclusion of march at Rajghat, the JCC member said, "The government is being run by the killer of Gandhi and yet it pretends to follow Mahatma's values. But actually it follows Godse.

"We aim to show that we are the one who actually follow Gandhi. Jamia was founded by Gandhi. We will take back Gandhi from them." A similar march was organised on December 15. But the agitators marching towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan turned violent and set ablaze public and private vehicles, and attacked public properties. The Delhi Police then launched crackdown, entered the Jamia Millia Islamia campus and allegedly damaged a library. Since then, the people are protesting against the police crackdown and the CAA outside Jamia's gate number 7. Protests are also on in several areas, including Shaheen Bagh and Khajuri Khas. (Rohan Agarwal can be contacted at Rohan.a@ians.in)