JD-S calls Bengaluru's new Mayor 'anti-Kannadiga'

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) national general secretary Ramesh Babu on Tuesday accused M Goutham Kumar, the new city Mayor, of being 'anti-Kannadiga.'

"BJP has surrendered to Gujaratis by electing anti-Kannadiga -- M Goutham Kumar -- as the Mayor of BBMP. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa should have resigned instead of dancing," said Babu.

"Yediyurappa has lost all self-respect. The tactical silence of Yediyurappa makes it clear that he has been disrespected. It's a tragedy of the state," said Babu.Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) corporator Kumar was elected as the Mayor on Tuesday.Soon after Kumar's election as Mayor, a pro-Kannada activist, Vatal Nagaraj, staged a protest inside the premises of BBMP office and raised slogans stating that Bengaluru has gone into the hands of a 'Marwadi.'Kumar will be serving as the 53rd Mayor of the city. Kumar, who enjoys the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) state unit, polled 129 votes as against 110 votes polled by Congress candidate Satyanarayana.Kumar is 42 years old and had earlier held various posts in the BJP's city unit. He was the secretary of BJP's Shantinagar unit for four years and also worked in the State Yuva Morcha for six years.He has also served as the secretary of BJP's Bengaluru unit. In 2013-14, he also served as the chairman of BBMP's Accounts Committee. (ANI)